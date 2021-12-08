Drake, Kanye West ‘Larry Hoover Concert’ Will Be Livestream Worldwide On Prime

Fans worldwide will get to see one of the biggest and historical hip hop events in recent times as the Kanye West X Drake Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is Livestreamed.

The event will see the culmination of the beef between Kanye West and Drake that has been going on for years, as the rappers traded insults and diss at each other.

The event is set to take place at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on December 9 as the two rappers finally reunite onstage for a worthy cause. This summer, the rapper’s beef came to a head as they drew battle lines with their respective albums.

In the end, there was no winner as both projects have gotten the respect of fans.

Meanwhile, the rappers will be seen live by millions of fans worldwide as Ye and Drake will be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video. The concert will also be Livestream in IMAX theaters across North America, an announcement on Wednesday said.

According to Amazon Prime, fans who are subscribers can watch the concert for free via Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Amazon Music Twitch at 8 p.m. PT. Those attending the show at an IMAX theater will need to buy a ticket in order to enter. Tickets to the concert are said to be running for as much as $7,499.

Those who miss the concert Livestream can still tune in to view on-demand through Prime Video afterward, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event.”

For those who want a play-by-play and do not want to spend a lot of money on the ticket or for those who are not in L.A., the Livestream no doubt be the best option.

The move behind Free Larry Hoover and the “Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” supported by Kanye West and Larry Hoover Jr., is part of the efforts to raise awareness of Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover’s fight for freedom. Hoover has been in jail for decades and might possibly die in prison if not released.

The benefit concert is a special moment of reconciliation between Drake and Kanye West, and it will also be the first time in over five years that Kanye West is performing at a show.

His last stage performance was his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, which was abruptly cut short, reasons for Kanye’s wellbeing and mental health under threat.

Drake is also hitting the stage for the first time since his appearance at the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston on November 5, which saw ten people killed and hundreds injured from a dangerous crowd surge.