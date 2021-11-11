Drake Met With Larry Hoover Jr. & J Prince To Discuss Kanye West Beef

Drizzy and Ye beef is one step closer to be put on ice.

Rapper Ye and J. Prince have reportedly met to bring an end to the Kanye/Drake beef. It seems that J. Prince and Ye associate Larry Hoover Jr. are pushing for Ye and Drake to squash their beef and come together in a unity concert.

Drake was seen meeting with Larry Hoover son and J. Prince on Thursday. Hoover Jr. posted the photo of the men on Instagram with the caption. “@jprincerespect @champagnepapi appreciate you #freemyfather #freelarryhoover #larryhoover.”

Ye also posted a video on Instagram where he is seen with J. Prince. He later reads a statement asking Drake to squash the beef and perform a concert alongside him on December 7 in Los Angeles in honor of efforts to free Larry Hoover.

Hoover has been trying to get his father, who has been in jail for the last 50 years, out of jail. He has received Kanye West‘s help in helping to free the former Chicago crime syndicate boss, aka head of the Chicago’s Gangster Disciples. According to reports, Kanye’s August Donda release was devoted to Hoover’s cause, with Hoover Jr. thanking Ye and using his seventeenth DONDA song “Jesus Lord,” to advocate for the release of the elder Hoover.

Of course, social media users reacted to Kanye’s latest move, which is contrary to his actions towards Drake months ago when he sparred with the Toronto rapper leading up to the release of his album, Donda.

The two have been at it with Ye releasing Drake’s address and even throwing jabs at Drake in a group chat while Drake, in return, played Ye’s unreleased songs on his radio station.

Ye did make an about-turn last week when he seemingly gave Drake compliments, although they were viewed as underhanded when he appeared on Drink Champs saying that he respected Drake’s “war” strategy.

In the meantime, it seems that the effort to reconcile with Drake is genuine as it forms part of Yes wider advocacy to help free Hoover. During his controversial visit to meet Donald Trump in 2018, Kanye West advocated for freeing Larry Hoover.

Coincidentally, Ye’s feud with Drake began in 2018, but it’s unclear if Drake believes in the Free Larry Hoover movement and will share the stage with Kanye.