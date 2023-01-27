Drake’s $75m Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Intruder Arrested With Unknown Items

One of the Drake’s Los Angeles homes was broken into by a lone intruder, reports from the Los Angeles Police Department said.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the luxurious mansion had an unwanted visitor who managed to break into the property but was intercepted by home security, who called the police after noticing him. Drake reportedly has three homes in Los Angeles, and details about the home that was broken into have not been shared.

However, it is public knowledge that he owns a home in Calabasas, another in Hidden Hills that he bought from English rock star Robbie Williams last year for $75 million, and another home that not much is known about. Perhaps the price tag makes the piece of real estate prime target for robbers that are growing in numbers in the upscale Los Angeles area in recent years.

Law enforcement says the incident occurred on Thursday night when the burglar was spotted leaving the rapper’s home and appeared to be carrying something. It’s unclear how the man got onto the compound in the first place or how long he was in Drake’s mansion.

One man has been arrested, but not without some effort by quick-thinking cops. According to the publication, the suspect made good on his escape, and by the time LAPD officers arrived, he had all but vanished. The police, however, received a lead on the intruder as a search of the neighborhood was conducted, and a description of a suspect matched the description of a man walking down the street.

The man was arrested after a search of his person confirmed that he was carrying the personal property of Drake.

In the meantime, thankfully, Drake nor any family member was at home, TMZ reports. The rapper has been spotted online still in New York after his performance at the iconic Apollo Theatre in Harlem on Saturday and Sunday.

As for the 6 God, this is the latest in a series of reports about crazy fans targeting his home.

Last year, a suspect was arrested after breaking into Drake’s YOLO property. The crazed fan claimed he was Drake’s son! He was charged with trespassing, and Drizzy eventually sold the YOLO property.

The previous year, a woman also broke into Drake’s home and drank his liquor, and wore his clothing in a bizarre fantasy about the rapper. The Toronto native was granted a restraining order against her, although his legal team declined to press charges since the rapper reportedly felt she needed mental help.

Drake has not reacted to the latest report.