Drama in court: Wrong accused with same name brought on larceny charge Loop Jamaica

There was drama in the St Catherine Parish Court last week when a man with the same name as another who is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle was brought before a judge.

The accused who was to have been brought to court court was Kevin Brown.

However, another prisoner in court identified himself as Kevin Anthony Brown, this after the allegations concerning the larceny charge was outlined.

But, as it turned out, that particular Kevin Brown is charged with a sexual offence, for which he subsequently told the presiding judge that he has been in custody since November of 2022.

The police quickly assured the judge that the correct accused will be brought to court on the next date the larceny case is set to be answered, which was set for February 6.

The allegations which were outlined in court relative to the larceny charge are that the complainant rented her car to an individual on October 22, 2023.

The person, however, failed to return the car to the woman, prompting her to file a police report.

A probe was launched and an individual who identified himself as Kevin Brown was held when a vehicle matching that of the woman was spotted at a location in St Catherine.

It is alleged that Brown had modified the vehicle and was trying to sell it to – of all persons – a policeman.

Brown was subsequently arrested and charged.