Drive in Me: Dr Knife talks approaches to make a difference in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News has partnered with Toyota Jamaica to bring you the all-new podcast series – Drive In Me.

The Drive In Me series will feature interviews with some of the brightest minds in business in Jamaica. For anyone with an interest in business, leadership, or entrepreneurship, we will curate the insights and learnings from leading businesspeople and share with our readers, the fundamental rules of business that have guided them on their road to progress.

In this episode, we meet Dr Kadamawe Knife, Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Thinking and Practice at Mona School of Business and Management at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

Dr Knife grew up in Arnett Gardens in Kingston and attended St George’s College in Kingston before going on to study Economics at UWI.

He holds a PhD in Sustainable Development, a subject which he felt more accurately reflected his Rastafarian beliefs over a more traditional neoclassical teaching framework.

