Drive in Me: Lessons from Joy Spence, the first female master blender Loop Jamaica

Drive in Me: Lessons from Joy Spence, the first female master blender
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Sponsored By : Toyota Jamaica

Loop News has partnered with Toyota Jamaica to bring you the all-new podcast series – Drive In Me.

The Drive In Me series will feature interviews with some of the brightest minds in business in Jamaica. For anyone with an interest in business, leadership, or entrepreneurship, we will curate the insights and learnings from leading businesspeople and share with our readers, the fundamental rules of business that have guided them on their road to progress.

In this episode, we meet Joy Spence, a chemist with a decorated career in the spirits industry most notably with Appleton Estate – the world-famous Jamaican rum brand.

In 1997, Spence became the world’s first-ever female master blender and went on to receive multiple global accolades for her work.

In 2005 Jamaica awarded Spence the Order of Distinction in the class of officer for her services to the spirits industry and now the Appleton Estate Rum Experience tour bears her name.

The ‘Drive In Me’ podcast is brought to you by Toyota Jamaica. Toyota Jamaica can now lease directly to your business, tailoring lease and lease-to-own options with islandwide maintenance included.

From the Rav4 to the Prado, Hiace to Hino, you can refresh your fleet with fixed monthly charges in US dollars or Jamaican dollars. For more information on Toyota lease products for your business, call or click today.

This podcast is produced by Record Media. Subscribe now to hear the full series.

