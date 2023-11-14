Driver in crash that claimed 5 lives ‘makes contact with cops’ Loop Jamaica

Head of the Westmoreland police Divison Senior Superintendent Wayne Josephs has confirmed that the driver who reportedly fled the scene of a fatal collision in Bluefields Westmoreland, on Monday has made arrangements to turn himself in to the police.

“The attorney for the driver has made contact with the police and made arrangements to bring him in,” SSP Josephs said.

According to police reports about 3:30 pm, the taxi, with six people onboard, was traveling toward Whitehouse when the vehicle it was travelling behind slowed down. The cab driver swerved, collided with a truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, and ended up in a tree.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Oneil Allen, otherwise called ‘Dummy’ and his mother Angella Samuels both of Mount Edgecombe, Farm district, 39-year-old Petrina Wallace and her 15- 15-year-old daughter Lavecia Forrester both of Gordon district Whitehouse; and 54-year-old Janet Thompson of McAlpine district, all in Westmoreland. Forrester is said to have attended Petersfield High School.

Three of the occupants of the Noah died on the scene, while the two that were transported to the hospital succumbed to their injuries on Monday night.