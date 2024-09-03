Driver in crash that claimed life of child, injured cop now in custody

Driver in crash that claimed life of child, injured cop now in custody
13 hrs ago

The male child Traevon Saunchez, died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Sedburgh main road in Manchester on Monday morning.

The driver of the Range Rover that was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a child and seriously injured   a police woman, has turned himself over to the police.

Reports are that the 31-year-old man did so on Monday evening.

The child student of Christiana Leased Primary and Infant School was being driven to school by his mother who is a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) when the crash occurred.

The policewoman has been admitted in hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Range Rover that was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a child and seriously injured   a police woman, has turned himself over to the police.
