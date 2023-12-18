Driver in Mandela Hwy crash that claimed life of 23-y-o woman charged Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Driver in Mandela Hwy crash that claimed life of 23-y-o woman charged Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Flair makes inaugural flight to Kingston, Jamaica

Driver in Mandela Hwy crash that claimed life of 23-y-o woman charged

PNP supports probe to find the truth behind Melissa Silvera’s death

Botanical Roots: Why you should consume sorrel

Cops seize three guns in intelligence-led ops

Jamaica bankers call for heightened vigilance during the holidays

DR embassy hands over refurbished computer room to Clan Carthy Primary

Motorists warned: North Odeon Avenue off Constant Spring impassable

Pfizer vaccine now available in country-MOHW

To Christmas or not? Jamaicans opt for budget-conscious holiday

Tuesday Dec 19

19°C
Jamaica News

… to appear in court February 2024

Loop News

7 hrs ago

Shadedra Williams died in the crash on Mandel Highway on Saturday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The driver of the Mercedes Benz motor car in which 23-year-old Shadedra Williams was travelling when the vehicle crashed on the Mandela Highway in St Catherine last Saturday has been charged.

The crash claimed the life of the 23-year-old, who was of a Four Paths address in Clarendon.

According to the police, the driver was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and refusing to give a sample for a breathalyser test.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on February 6, 2024.

Williams died on Saturday after the Benz collided with a truck that was parked on the hard shoulder of a section of the road about 5:45am. The motor car spun, hitting another motor vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

There were no other serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Flair makes inaugural flight to Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica News

Driver in Mandela Hwy crash that claimed life of 23-y-o woman charged

Jamaica News

PNP supports probe to find the truth behind Melissa Silvera’s death

More From

Our Endz

From colleagues to lifetime friends

NCB’s pensioners’ luncheon unites scores of retired employees

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaica weather: Cold front to move across island Monday

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting that a cold front is expected to move across Jamaica on Monday, while a trough that is now across the island is expected to remain over the next fe

Business

To Christmas or not? Jamaicans opt for budget-conscious holiday

Christmas traditions in Jamaica seem to be gradually losing their grip each year, as some Jamaicans show a diminishing adherence to long-standing customs.
The thrill of putting up the Christmas

Sport

Dehaney and Williams triumph at 2nd Manchester Capital Run

Winston Dehaney and Tabbrel Williams claimed top honours in the male and female categories, respectively, at the second Manchester Capital Run in Mandeville on Sunday.
Alphansus Davis High School e

Jamaica News

Driver in Mandela Hwy crash that claimed life of 23-y-o woman charged

… to appear in court February 2024

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.
This m

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols