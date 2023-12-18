Driver in Mandela Hwy crash that claimed life of 23-y-o woman charged Loop Jamaica

The driver of the Mercedes Benz motor car in which 23-year-old Shadedra Williams was travelling when the vehicle crashed on the Mandela Highway in St Catherine last Saturday has been charged.

The crash claimed the life of the 23-year-old, who was of a Four Paths address in Clarendon.

According to the police, the driver was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and refusing to give a sample for a breathalyser test.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on February 6, 2024.

Williams died on Saturday after the Benz collided with a truck that was parked on the hard shoulder of a section of the road about 5:45am. The motor car spun, hitting another motor vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

There were no other serious injuries as a result of the crash.