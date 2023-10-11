Driver ‘MacGyver’ booked for taxi operator’s murder on Red Hills Road Loop Jamaica

Driver 'MacGyver' booked for taxi operator's murder on Red Hills Road
Driver 'MacGyver' booked for taxi operator's murder on Red Hills Road

Fifty-seven-year-old Ivan Bowen, otherwise called ‘Mcguiver’, a driver of Lees Flat, Red Hills, St Andrew, has been charged with murder following an incident on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Sunday, October 8.

Bowen is charged with the murder of 67-year-old Derrick Burke, otherwise called ‘Bird’, taxi operator of Molynes Road, St Andrew.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 11:10 am, residents stumbled upon Burke’s body and summoned them.

Upon their arrival at the scene, Burke was seen slumped around the steering of his car with wounds to the upper body.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, October 9, Bowen turned himself in to the police, and was subsequently charged.

A court date for him is being finalised.

