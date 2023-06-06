Driver reportedly swerved to avoid pothole, collides with truck Loop Jamaica

A 66-year-old electrician is now dead following a motor vehicle collision in Point Hill, St Catherine, on Sunday.

The man, Leon Green of Old Works district, Watermount in the parish, died as a result of injuries sustained when a motor car he was in collided with a motor truck.

Reports from the Point Hill police are that about 4:50pm, the driver of a motor car, accompanied by Green, was travelling along the Watermount main road in the parish.

Upon reaching a section of the road, the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a pothole and collided with a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The police were alerted, and they assisted the injured to hospital. Green was pronounced dead, and the others were treated and released

As at yesterday, 171 lives have been lost to road crashes since the start of 2023, resulting from 158 fatal collisions