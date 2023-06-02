Driver ‘Screw’ charged with a host of alleged sexual acts with minor Loop Jamaica

Forty-two-year-old Ramon Bennett, otherwise called ‘Screw’, of Portsmouth, Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged with breaches of the Sexual Offences Act following an incident in his community.

Reports from the Portmore police are that between November 2021 and December 2022, Bennett was tasked with the responsibility of transporting the complainant to a relative’s house, but Bennett would park his vehicle on the compound of a music studio and fondled the complainant, a 15-year-old girl of a St Catherine address.

He reportedly had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

Bennett was subsequently arrested, and was charged on Thursday, June 1 with rape, sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years, sexual touching, abduction of a child under the age of 16 years, and buggery.

His court date is being finalised.

