Driving instructors must be certified under new Road Traffic Act | Loop Jamaica

For the first time, driving instructors in Jamaica will have to be certified and their driving schools licensed in order for them to operate on the island.

This is a new activity that will be undertaken by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and is contained in the regulations that will govern the new Road Traffic Act.

Transport Minister Audley Shaw outlined the provisions during a debate on the regulations in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Shaw noted that “All the provisions in this part are new, setting out what is required for permission to be granted to provide such services”.

The regulations state that a register of certified instructors and licensed schools will be kept by the Authority.

Exceptions are made for certain circumstances under which certification is not required. Specifically, the requirement for a driving instructor certificate does not apply to a family member or friend teaching an individual to drive free of charge.

The prerequisites for a person who wishes to be certified as a driving instructor include:

-being at least 24 years-old;

-having not less than two years’ licensed driving experience; and

-successful completion of a driving instructor training programme approved by the Authority.

Other considerations include character references, criminal record check and any other security vetting, and medical fitness.

“The Authority has the discretion to certify an applicant or not, based on the information presented and obtained. In the case of refusal, the Authority should advise the applicant of same in writing with reason and notify the applicant of his right under section 44 of the Act to appeal to the Tribunal”.

The certificate is to be valid for five years, but may be suspended or revoked under certain circumstances.

In respect of the licensing of driving schools, a driving school requires:

-a certified driving instructor as an owner, director, or partner;

-adequately equipped building(s) to be used for classrooms; and

-an instructional programme that meets or exceeds the standards established by the ITA.

Additionally, driving instructors and driving schools are required to operate within the stated guidelines, and to keep records as set out in the regulations.

Other requirements include the maintenance of adequate insurance and the operation of safe vehicles. A certificate of completion is to be issued to students, which, under certain circumstances, may qualify the applicant for exemption from aspects of testing by the ITA.