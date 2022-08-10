Drop off your e-waste at any NSWMA facility Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans can now drop off their e-waste at any of the four National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) regional offices or its head office located at 61 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10.

The four regional offices are Metropolitan Parks & Markets (MPM) Waste Management Limited at 67a Hagley Road, Kingston 10; Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited at 1a LOJ Commercial Centre, Montego Bay; Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) Waste Management Limited at 4a Mandeville Plaza, Manchester; and North Eastern Parks and Markets (NEPM) Waste Management Limited at 2 Stormont Road, New Buckfield, Ocho Rios, St Ann.

“You can take your e-waste to those [locations], and we will use our truck to collect them from there to take it to the approved facility,” Executive Director, NSWMA, Audley Gordon told JIS News.

He said a “brand new” box body truck was purchased and branded to do e-waste collection across the island.

He said that collection from the various facilities would be done based on demand.

“We don’t expect that we will hold them for more than a maximum of two weeks before we have enough to collect and transport to the approved site,” said Gordon.

E-waste is electronic products that are unwanted, not working, and nearing or at the end of their useful life.

Gordon said that “e-waste poses a clear and present danger to the health of people if not handled properly,” noting that a lot of the circuit boards that are in electronic products contain dangerous substances.

He said further that handling e-waste “in a particular manner” is a best practice in other countries and Jamaica is now doing its part to “catch on in a more fulsome way”.

A section of the branded box body truck that will be used to collect e-waste from the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s four regional offices located across the island.

Gordon said that the NSWMA recognises that there is a need for more drop-off sites to complement the temporary locations at the regional offices and is in discussions with the big providers of electronics as well as the municipal corporations to identify more locations.

“The more drop-off sites that you have, the more compliance you will get. So, we are trying to increase drop-off sites across the island that nobody should have a discarded laptop, tablet or cell phone and don’t know where to put it,” he said.

Currently, persons dispose of their e-waste by throwing it in the regular garbage.

“We want to stop that practice,” Gordon added.

The Executive Director also shared that as part of its public education strategy, the NSWMA will create and distribute a pamphlet outlining the types of items being targeted for the e-waste collection programme.