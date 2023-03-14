Drought-hit Jamaica to get showers Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans should brace for rain starting tomorrow into Thursday, especially residents across the island who have been severely impacted by the current dry conditions.

Residents in the Corporate Area are among those impacted, as select communities have had to contend with water lock-offs in recent weeks.

The Meteorological Service said Tuesday evening that a cold front and its pre-frontal trough now across the north-western Caribbean is producing an area of cloudiness, showers, and isolated thunderstorms.

“The system is expected to bring unstable weather conditions across Jamaica starting tomorrow and into Thursday,” it said.

The forecast for Wednesday is for mostly cloudy conditions, with scattered afternoon and evening showers across most parishes, and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes.

The forecast for Thursday is for mostly cloudy conditions with afternoon and evening showers mainly across southern and north-eastern parishes, the Met Service said.

Additionally, windy conditions with slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected mainly across northern parishes.

“Fishers and other marine interests, especially those inshore and offshore the north coast, should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate due to thunderstorms and strong gusty winds,” the Met Service said on Tuesday evening.

The Meteorological Service said it would continue to monitor the system.