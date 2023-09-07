Drug abuse ambassadors earn US$1,000 seed fund for project Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Drug abuse ambassadors earn US$1,000 seed fund for project Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

Team Jamaica receiving certificates of participation at the closing ceremony From left to right are Fan Yang, Tobey Ottey, Gabrielle Bryan, Natalia Burton, and Isabella Araujo)

The Jamaican National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) Youth Ambassadors achieved a significant victory at the second Caribbean Youth Forum on Drug Use Prevention, held in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Hosted by the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD), the event saw Team Jamaica secure a prestigious US$1,000 seed fund for their innovative project, “U-Turn from Substance Misuse (U-Turn Ja.)”.

NCDA Youth Ambassadors Natalia Burton, Tobey Ottey, and Gabrielle Bryan began shaping their locally targeted project proposal in May 2023 to promote drug use prevention among Jamaican youth. Team Jamaica competed against representatives from 13 Caribbean countries.

After intense training sessions and collaborative work aimed at producing a practical project proposal, Team Jamaica successfully presented an elevator pitch to a panel of international professionals on August 31, 2023.

The team’s initiative, “U-Turn from Substance Misuse (U-Turn Ja),” is set to launch its pilot in January 2024, as an interactive after-school programme taking shape as a school club in two Kingston high schools. The programme will engage students with a comprehensive syllabus on substance abuse-related topics over 10 weeks.

