Drugs with estimated value of over $100m seized in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Narcotics Division disrupted a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating between the United States (US) and Jamaica, following the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine with an estimated value of over $100m in Ocho Rios.

Eight cruise line passengers were taken into custody. Reports are that the eight people – all US nationals – earlier disembarked the vessel which arrived in Ocho Rios from Miami, Florida, St Ann on Wednesday, November 09.

At about 1:30 pm, they were re-boarding the vessel for departure, and anomalies were detected in their luggage. During a search by members of the Narcotics Division, a total of twenty-four packages containing cocaine weighing just over 17 kilograms (38 pounds) were found concealed in their bags. The passengers were arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations. The seized has an estimated street value of US $850 000.00 Investigations continue.