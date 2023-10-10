Dujuan Richards added to Reggae Boyz squad for Nations League games Loop Jamaica

Dujuan Richards added to Reggae Boyz squad for Nations League games
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Dujuan Richards added to Reggae Boyz squad for Nations League games

Jamaica forward Dujuan Richards, left, tries to get past St Kitts and Nevis midfielder Yohannes Mitchum during a Concacaf Gold Cup football match on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez, File).

Jamaican teenage sensation Dujuan Richards has received a late call-up to join the Reggae Boyz squad for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League fixtures.

Richards, who set to join Chelsea on his 18th birthday, November 10, was initially left off the squad when head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson announced it last Friday.

At that time, Hallgrimsson, the former Iceland manager, expressed reservations about including Richards, affectionately known as “Whisper,” until he reached the age of 18. He cited the need for consistency in both words and actions, highlighting that Richards had not seen competitive action in an extended period.

“I would have liked to select him because he has done good in recent games for us when given a chance but we have to be consistent in what we do or say,” said Hallgrimsson. “Sadly his age is not helping him as he is not 18. He cannot go to Chelsea and train and play, so we have to wait until he is 18 when he starts to play serious football again. Hopefully, it will be short until we pick him again.”

The Jamaica Football Federation confirmed Richards’ inclusion in the squad through a short release issued on Tuesday. The release also disclosed the absence of Javain Brown due to injury, Adrian Mariappa for personal reasons, and Renaldo Cephas due to flight-related challenges.

The Reggae Boyz are scheduled to face Grenada on Thursday at 6:00 pm Jamaican time, followed by a match against Haiti at Trinidad and Tobago’s Hasely Crawford Stadium on Sunday at 7:00 pm Jamaican time.

Jamaica are in League A, Group B of the Nations League, which also includes Cuba and Suriname.

