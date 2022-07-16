Duke gets edge in tricky feature race | Loop Jamaica

Gary Subratie’s run-on sprinter, DUKE, is aiming at back-to-back grade one victories against familiar rivals, but reports nine pounds heavier in Saturday’s six-furlong Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fane Stakes at Caymanas Park.

The six-year-old grey had weight in his favour for his June 25 win at five and a half furlongs over imported DOUBLE DIVA. Sitting level at 115lb with GO DEH GIRL, DUKE was able to close from off the pace as a team with DOUBLE DIVA to run out a half-length winner.

GO DEH GIRL and GOD OF LOVE had cancelled each other on the lead in fast splits of 23.1, 34.2, 45.3 and 58.3, which benefitted DUKE, who out-finished DOUBLE DIVA to win in 1:05.2.

Though United States-bred GO DEH GIRL returns five pounds heavier, she could enjoy an unmolested lead should fellow importee, JORDON REIGN’s, get off to a slow start again.

JORDON REIGN’S was tailed off down the backstretch in his last race before motoring late in the stretch run to beat LURE OF LUCY at six and a half furlongs.

LURE OF LUCY, who has champion jockey Anthony Thomas aboard, could be the main bother for GO DEH GIRL on the lead. The American rebounded from her loss against JORDON REIGN’s with a gate-to-wire victory at six furlongs, posting 1:12.2 two weeks later.

Though she has a great chance on the lead, LURE OF LUCY could also set up the race for her closing stablemates, EAGLE ONE and KING ARTHUR.

Title-chasing Dane Dawkins, who trails Thomas by one winner in their battle atop the jockeys’ standings, is back aboard DUKE in what could turn out to be a tricky feature, the seventh event on a 10-race card.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SATURDAY, JULY 16

Race 1 – 1100m

Thegoodlife (8)

Race 2 – 1820m

Morimoto (4)

Race 3 -1500m

Sir Arjun Babu (1)

—-Race 4 – 1100m

XY Soul (1)

Race 5 -1000m St

Balazo (6)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Run Jaya Run (5)

Race 7 -1200m

Duke (1)

Race 8 – 1500m

Superluminal (8)

Race 9 – 1820m

Miniature Man (5)

Race 10 – 1400m

Love Dub (10)

