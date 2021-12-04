Duke to rule in None Such Sprint | Loop Jamaica

Gary Subratie’s in-form grey, DUKE, hunts a fourth straight win in two months, taking on six rivals in Saturday’s six-furlong None Such Sprint at Caymanas Park. However DUKE faces a tough trio from Ian Parsard’s barn – SHE’S A WONDER, ROJORN DI PILOT and FATHER PATRICK – all of whom he had behind him on November 13 when sealing a hat-trick in the six-furlong Port Royal Sprint.

SHE’S A WONDER was a hot 1-2 favourite for the Port Royal Sprint after beating ROJORN DI PILOT and DUKE at the distance in the I’msatisfied Trophy at the exact distance a month earlier. However, the three-year-old filly was slowly into stride and finished next-to-last behind DUKE, though only beaten by five lengths.

DUKE, however, had a valid excuse in the I’msatisfied when beaten by SHE’S A WONDER, slowly away from the gate, only to return a week later down in class to slaughter overnight allowance runners, starting a three-race win streak.

Slapped with topweight 126lb by the handicapper, DUKE allows dangerous SHE’S A WONDER 14lb. The filly is also getting nine pounds from stablemate FATHER PATRICK.

Anthony Nunes’ SPARKLE DIAMOND enjoyed a return to form at seven furlongs to win his first race in 11 months two weeks ago. A classy imported horse, SPARKLE DIAMOND won in 1:25.2, signalling he could very well be back to his best. However, DUKE’s 1:12.0 in the recent Port Royal Sprint was a big run, tracking fast splits of 22.2, 34.0 and 57.4, which makes him the horse to beat. He carried 123lb with Robert Halledeen in the Port Royal and should not be too bothered by an extra three pounds.

The None Such is the eighth of 10 events scheduled. First post is 11:40 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 -1400m

Tomohawk (5), Sheboom (1)

Race 2 – 1600m

Rainsville (2), Hidden Valley (3)

Race 3 – 700m

Original Train (12), Parajet (2)

Race 4 – 800m St

Duke of Springs (5), Buzz Assault (8)

—-Race 5 – 1500m

Miss HJF (12), Clara’s Vision (5)

Race 6 – 1600m

My Time Now (7)

Race 7 – 1000m St

Money Marshall (7)

Race 8 – 1200m

Duke (2)

Race 9 – 1400m

Billy Whizz (5)

Race 10 – 1500m

I Am Fred (2)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 6 – 1600m

My Time Now (7)

Race 9 – 1400m

Billy Whizz (5)

Race 10 – 1500m

I Am Fred (2)