Dunbeholden exit Caribbean Cup; Harbour View advance to semifinals Loop Jamaica

Harbour View have clinched a spot in the semifinals of the inaugural Concacaf Caribbean Cup, thanks to fellow Jamaican club Dunbeholden’s 2-1 victory over Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic on Thursday night at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Dunbeholden’s win marked a positive end to their Group B campaign, although they fell short of advancing. They secured third place with four points, trailing second-place Robinhood (6 points) from Suriname by two points and leaders Harbour View (7 points) by three.

Cibao FC’s journey in the competition also came to an end, despite having one more match to play. They are bottom of the table with a point.

In this championship featuring 10 teams divided into two groups of five, the top two clubs from each group will proceed to the knockout rounds to determine the final standings.

The first big chance of Thursday’s night game came right before the half-hour mark in the 29th minute when Dunbeholden’s Nicholas Nelson did well to evade a pair of defenders and round Cibao goalkeeper Miguel Lloyd but hooked his shot wide with two defenders stationed on the goal line.

Dunbeholden stayed on the front foot and Nelson looked almost certain to break the deadlock in the 41st minute when alone one-on-one with Lloyd, but the veteran golkeeper made the big-time save to keep things scoreless.

At the third time of asking in the first half, Dunbeholden broke the deadlock in the waning seconds before halftime when Nelson outraced a defender and played a simple ball across to Shakeen Powell, who had an easy sweep into net for a 1-0 lead.

Cibao woke up in the second half and pulled even 1-1 in the 55th minute on a sensational left-footed volley from Facundo Guichon off an inch-perfect cross from Lean Torres.

But Dunbeholden answered right back and went back ahead 2-1 in the 63rd minute when Rohan Brown nodded home a header at the back post.

From there, the Dunbeholden defense did the rest to keep the Cibao attack at bay and nail down the three points.