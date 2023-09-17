Duplantis sets pole vault world record at the Prefontaine Classic Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a new world record in the pole vault with a leap of 6.23 metres on Sunday at the season-ending Prefontaine Classic track and field meet.

It was the second world record set at the two-day meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field. Earlier in the day, Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000 metres, finishing in 14:00.21.

Duplantis, known as Mondo, broke his own record of 6.22 metres that he set indoors earlier this year. He was lifted up by fellow competitors after clearing the jump then hopped onto the track’s railing and struck a victory pose for fans.

Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris. Tsegay’s finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was runner-up in 14:05.92.

Afterward, the 26-year-old Tsegay vowed to try to go under 14 minutes next year: “Yes, I try,” she said.

The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year’s final stop on the international Diamond League circuit. The 32 champions crowned during the two-day meet were set to earn $30,000 apiece.

Canadian Andre De Grasse, the 200-metre champion at the Tokyo Olympics, won the event in 19.76 seconds to cap the season. World champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won on the women’s side in 21.57 for her second Prefontaine title of the weekend.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his second title with a victory in the 3,000. In a photo finish with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, Ingebrigtsen crossed the line first in 7:23.63.

American Joe Kovacs had a monster throw of 22.93 metres in the men’s shot put, ahead of native Oregonian and world record holder Ryan Crouser.

American Athing Mu won the 800 in 1:54.97, a new national and meet record. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the 400 in 49.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the title in the 400 hurdles in 51.98, while Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won the 100 hurdles in 12.33.

Among the men, Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya won the 800 metres in a meet record 1:42.80. Canadian Marco Arop finished second in 1:42.85, a new national record. Arop bested Wanyonyi at the world tack and field championships last month in Budapest.

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed gold in the high jump. Afterward she said it was important to show the resilience of the Ukrainians as the war with Russia continues.

“I’m happy that I have the opportunity to compete and show all the world that we are strongest, we are from Ukraine,” she said.