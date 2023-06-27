Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12m at Golden Spike Loop Jamaica

Duplantis sets world-leading outdoor mark of 6.12m at Golden Spike Loop Jamaica
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Swedish pole vaulter Arnaud Duplantis reacts after his best performance of the season, during the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Duplantis won the competition. (Jaroslav Ozana /CTK via AP).

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis cleared a world-leading outdoor 6.12 metres at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old world record holder improved his previous outdoor best of 6.11 this season at Hengelo, Netherlands, earlier this month.

Duplantis cleared 6.12 with his first attempt before failing to clear 6.17.

“I just tried to do the best I could as I always do and I’m pretty happy with the 6.12 to win,” Duplantis told the Czech public television.

The American-born Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set a world record of 6.22 at an indoor meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Feb. 25.

Another world-record holder, American shot putter Ryan Crouser, dominated the competition with a throw of 22.63m to improve his own Golden Spike record.

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the women’s 100 hurdles in 12.42 seconds to stay unbeaten this year.

Also, South Africa’s Akani Simbine was the fastest in the men’s 100, finishing in 9.98 to beat European indoor 60-metre champion Samuele Ceccarelli of Italy who clocked 10.15.

In the men’s 200, South African Luxolo Adams won in 20.22.

Muzala Samukonga of Zambia won the men’s 400 in 45.05 to beat South Africa’s Zakithi Nene in 45.22.

Kristjan ?eh of Slovenia won the men’s discus with his last throw of 68.55.

Sport

Thompson-Herah contemplated quitting amidst season of injuries

Double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she contemplated leaving track and field after enduring a series of injuries this season.
Thompson-Herah expressed these s

Entertainment

Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng perform at 2023 BET Awards

Dancehall music was on display at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, as the event celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a perform

Sport

Briana Williams equals season-best time in New York

Briana Williams equalled her season-best time of 11.04 seconds to secure second place in the women’s 100m event at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Saturday.
Aleia Hobbs, the US indoor champion, c

Jamaica News

Benz driver and female on gun charges after late-night chase in Kgn

A man and his female passenger have been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Studio One Boulevard in Kingston on Sunday, June 25.
Charged

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Lifestyle

Actress Kerry Washington spotted in Jamaica

Award-winning actress, director and producer Kerry Washington, who has Jamaican roots, was spotted on the Rock on Sunday during the ArtWalk Festival in downtown Kingston, an experience that showca

 

