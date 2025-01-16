AI to reduce global workforce by 41% by 2030, says WEF JUTC launches new rural route connecting Linstead to Spanish Town Coconut Board using science to increase productivity of plants Jamaica I See: Which parish has the best sunset? NBA: Thunder win 14th straight, end Knicks' run Potter era starts with FA Cup elimination for struggling West Ham
‘Duppy Maker’ charged with pastor’s murder in Old Harbour town centre

02 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
'Duppy Maker' charged with pastor's murder in Old Harbour town centre

1 hrs ago

Pastor Michael Spencer

Pastor Michael Spencer

image

A 27-year-old construction worker has been charged in relation to the murder of 41-year-old pastor Michael Spencer of Dolphin Terrace, Old Harbour Glades, St Catherine, along West Street in Old Harbour on Saturday, January 18.

The accused is Lamar Myers, otherwise called ‘Duppy Maker’, of Burke Road in Old Harbour.

Myer has been charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 8pm, Spencer was at his stall when Myers approached him, brandished a firearm and opened gunfire, hitting the pastor in the head and other sections of the upper body, before escaping on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the injured man was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched into the murder, and Myers was listed as being wanted two days later.

He turned himself in to the police, and was charged following a question-and-answer session with investigators in the presence of his attorney.

It has since emerged that the deceased pastor was once a feared underworld figure in a St Catherine community, before abandoning that lifestyle and turning to the pulpit to spread the gospel.

Myer’s court date is being finalised.

