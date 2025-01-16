‘Duppy Maker’ charged with pastor’s murder in Old Harbour town centre

A 27-year-old construction worker has been charged in relation to the murder of 41-year-old pastor Michael Spencer of Dolphin Terrace, Old Harbour Glades, St Catherine, along West Street in Old Harbour on Saturday, January 18.

The accused is Lamar Myers, otherwise called ‘Duppy Maker’, of Burke Road in Old Harbour.

Myer has been charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 8pm, Spencer was at his stall when Myers approached him, brandished a firearm and opened gunfire, hitting the pastor in the head and other sections of the upper body, before escaping on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the injured man was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched into the murder, and Myers was listed as being wanted two days later.

He turned himself in to the police, and was charged following a question-and-answer session with investigators in the presence of his attorney.

It has since emerged that the deceased pastor was once a feared underworld figure in a St Catherine community, before abandoning that lifestyle and turning to the pulpit to spread the gospel.

Myer’s court date is being finalised.