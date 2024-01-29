Dutch Pot Restaurant owners embrace philanthropy Loop Jamaica

Jamaican-born Cherry Marshall, co-owner of the Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant chain in Florida is thankful to have been able to touch hundreds of lives—locally and abroad—through altruistic efforts over the last 20 years.

Marshall, along with her sister Melony, as well as other members of her immediate family have continued the acts of kindness through the Cecelin Gayle Foundation named after their late mother. The most recent beneficiary of the foundation is the Patrick Town Primary School which will receive a perimeter fence and several water storage drums.

“It’s last year since we started the foundation, and we started feeding the homeless on the streets in America, and now we adopted a school here in Manchester. They require so much that they’re not getting from the government. The kids are roaming on the streets because it’s not closing,” Marshall, who also attended the school said. “They (also) told us that they don’t have much water because the tank is leaking, so we’re planning on giving them some black drums.”

That $1.6 million project is currently underway.

The Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant came into being in 1998 after Marshall and a friend were made redundant from their jobs. The idea to cook and deliver to close family, friends and acquaintances was birthed, until eventually, the restaurant was launched. Today, it boasts over nine locations across the three counties in Florida.

In the same breath, Marshall is pleading for those willing to volunteer for worthy causes to cut the cost for donors.

“If they would volunteer and help—nobody volunteers! People need to help… the school doesn’t have computers and we’re planning on doing laptops,” she emphasised.

Her kind-hearted gestures began as far back as 2004 when a family of eight was displaced by Hurricane Ivan and received help with a new home. Many other families and people have experienced help in some way thanks to Marshall and the Dutch Pot family. However, the Cecelin Gayle Foundation was launched just last year to add structure to the family’s projects.

“A lot of employees are benefiting from it, like if they have a death or if they have problems with where they’re living,” she said.

Marshall added: “We also do back to school from the foundation last year where we gave away 308 book bags with stationery, and we’re planning on doing it this year again for back to school in Manchester.”

Marshall further said that she spreads the importance of kindness to those around her.

“I always give, and I guess sometimes when God sees your heart, He blesses you. I tell people just share; once you share and you share with a willing heart that’s how you receive abundantly,” she said.

The Dutch Pot co-owner said they are eyeing schools and other projects in Africa to benefit from the foundation.