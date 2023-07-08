Dwyer, Hudson, Blake safely through to men’s 200m final Loop Jamaica

Rasheed Dwyer, Andrew Hudson, and Yohan Blake have comfortably booked their spots in the final of the men’s 200m on the third and penultimate day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Dwyer emerged victorious in semi-final two with a season-best time of 20.25, establishing himself as the top Jamaican sprinter in the 200m this season. His time also stands as the fastest among all the heats. Tyquendo Tracey finished second with a time of 20.75, thereby claiming the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

Rasheed Dwyer wins semi-final two of the men’s 200m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Hudson, who was born in the USA and completed for them before changing his allegiance to Jamaica last year, won the first semi-final in 20.31 seconds. Shevioe Reid from the University of South Florida finished second with a time of 20.55, securing the final automatic qualifying spot from that heat.

Despite failing to advance past the first round in the 100m event on Thursday, Blake delivered a solid performance in the third and final semi-final of the 200m. He crossed the finish line in 20.35 seconds, ranking third among all the heats. Nigel Ellis took second place with a time of 20.52, securing the last automatic qualifying spot for the final.

The remaining spots in the final were earned by Edwin Allen schoolboy Bryan who finished with a time of 20.55, and Adrian Kerr with a time of 20.67.

The championships serve as the Jamaica Trials for upcoming international competitions.

Senior athletes are currently competing for coveted spots to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also establish the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).