Dynamic Duo: McLeod, Scott elevate client care in legal profession Loop Jamaica

When passion meets profession, remarkable journeys are born. Melissa McLeod and Shanique Scott, practising attorneys with a penchant for entrepreneurship, are rewriting the playbook for success in their unique dual roles.

Their law firm, McLeod Scott, opened its doors in August this year but was previously operated by McLeod, who decided during the pandemic to launch her virtual business.

Having worked together at Michael Hylton & Associates, the two later decided to team up and launch the new brick-and-mortar outfit, specialising in commercial litigation, constitutional, banking, regularity and maritime law.

“What we have come to fully appreciate is that the practice of law is completely different from running a business. We definitely have to see it as a business and put steps in place to ensure that everything is organised and properly managed,” Scott shared.

Efficiency is the name of the game for McLeod.

“It’s about how efficiently you can be the CEO and HR manager and do all of those things so that you can maximise the amount of time you have to dedicate to being a lawyer,” she reasoned.

With attorney services billed per hour, spending inordinately long periods managing the business means you are not making money, hence the importance of having a good, strong team, she added.

There is also something to be said of a virtual law practice, McLeod said. It doesn’t seem to work with many clients.

While operating the business virtually at inception was “cost saving”, making inroads into the industry by tapping certain clients meant setting up physical space to better serve the needs of particular clients, she said.

“Having a personal touch with clients was still missing, especially the big business clients who want to come to your physical space and talk about sensitive things. They don’t want to talk about certain things over the phone,” McLeod said.

Transforming to physical operations has also allowed them to hire and train support staff, as well as mentor associates, an element of giving back that they are both keen on, the duo said.

While not fledglings to the bar, the young entrepreneurs have been differentiating their business with what many might posit is lacking in the local industry: client care.

“We are big on providing good client care and effective representation,” Scott underscored.

“A criticism that clients will have is not hearing from their attorneys [or of] no follow-up. We don’t want that to be us,” McLeod said as she credited her previous employers, Michael Hylton & Associates, for instilling the importance of customer care in her and Scott during their formative years in the profession.

“Client care is very important and doesn’t only transcend into the quality of representation but how you make your clients feel valued and have the confidence that you will provide them with the solution they need at the particular time,” Scott said.

“A lot of attorneys fall short of that human element, but, at the end of the day, you have to appreciate that this is people’s livelihoods, and it’s something that is important to them, so you have to give them that assurance…,” she added.

For McLeod, the fact that McLeod Scott has not just gotten repeat business and referrals but has also been retained by clients attests to the formula.

“We know that it’s not common, so it is something we are keen on,” McLeod said as the duo underscored the importance of ensuring the line of communication between client and attorney is diligently maintained and that clients ‘feel’ their representation.

Another cultural nuance the pair has bucked is the notion that women do not work well together.

For McLeod, the guiding principles of respect and open communication undergirded by years of friendship are the cornerstone of the practice.

“Making the transition to running a business with each other was not a difficult one because we already respected and liked each other,” McLeod said.

“We balance each other out. Because of that, we are better able to help each other [and] because of the open communication, if there is a problem we can always discuss it in a respectful manner and hear each other out,” McLeod said.

Good partnerships are built on good friendships, the duo shared.