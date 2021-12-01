Dynasty star Samuel Adegoke, friends enjoy Jamaican getaway! | Loop Jamaica

‘Everything Irie’ was the caption our newly adopted cousin Samuel Adegoke chose for a photo dump of his trip to Jamaica.

The Nigerian-American actor, most popularly known for his role as Jeff Colby in the Dynasty reboot series of the same name (2017 – present), shared a photo of himself and some friends ‘full-joying’ their J’can staycation at the celeb-magnet GoldenEye resort in St Mary.

Adegoke and friends are celebrating the birthday of their beloved pal, interior designer/stylist Natalie Love Diggle.

It didn’t take long for the post – which was shared 22 hours ago – to land on the Loop Lifestyle radar, considering we are avid followers of Adegoke and a few of his Dynasty costars.

Adegoke and pals are maximizing their downtime as photos show the crew went from snorkelling along the North Coast to a candlelit dinner at the Ian Fleming Villa at GoldenEye.

There was also a trip to Dunn’s River Falls in the parish, and a bit of mid-afternoon kayaking.

Like many of his followers, Loop Lifestyle lives vicariously through Adegoke’s photo dump.