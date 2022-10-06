e-Learning Jamaica donates 183 devices to DCS juvenile rehab programme Loop Jamaica

e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited has donated 63 laptop and 120 tablet computers to the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) South Camp Road Juvenile Correctional Centre in Kingston, in support of the rehabilitation of young detainees.

Four projectors were also donated to the institution by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

The devices are to be used in the DCS’s rehabilitation programmes at the South Camp Road Centre, as well as the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre and Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre.

The stakeholder partners include the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology.

The donations were handed over during a ceremony at the South Camp Road Centre on Tuesday (October 4).

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, said she is “encouraged” by the DCS’s programmes, which she noted, take a holistic approach to rehabilitation and are expected to be significantly bolstered by the donations.

“These tools are to help you. Jamaica is moving to become a digital society. What that means is, in time, (for) many, if not all Government services, you will have to learn how to access them online. In time, we will all be transacting using our devices.

“It is an irreversible trend and we want all of our citizens to be on board, to be knowledgeable, ([and) to be literate in the technology that we are using and will continue to use in a more expansive way,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner for the DCS’ Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services, Dr Marc Thomas, said the donations will strengthen a critical aspect of the department’s programme, with the primary objective of reducing recidivism and equipping the youngsters with the skills to make positive choices.

He said the devices will build the capacity of the DCS’ technology-based academic programmes and activities.

“Immediately, we will be able to expand our academic offerings (as) we are no longer limited to the few devices that we have in our computer lab. We will immediately be able to expand the provision of remote therapy, and have more individuals interact with their mentees,” he outlined,

Thomas added that the devices will also expand the number of virtual court sessions that are held.

Chief Executive Officer, e-Learning Jamaica, Andrew Lee, said technology is becoming more pervasive in education, as it enhances the teaching and learning dynamic, and assists in developing practical skillsets among students, which is necessary for the digital age.

“This is very important, as we must guarantee that our educators and students have access to technology that will support the improvement of national learning outcomes, regardless of backgrounds and circumstances,” he said.