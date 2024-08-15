e-Learning Jamaica donates 200 laptops to Jamaica Library Service

Thousands of library users, including students, are set to benefit from e-Learning Jamaica’s donation of 200 laptops to the Jamaica Library Service (JLS).

The devices were officially handed over on Tuesday, August 13 at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library located at 2 Tom Redcam Drive.

A partnership involving the Ministry of Education and Youth, the JLS and e-Learning Jamaica, the initiative aims to modernise public libraries across the island while improving digital literacy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of e-Learning Jamaica, Andrew Lee, announced the commitment of an additional 200 laptops to the JLS within the 2024/25 fiscal year.

This will bring the total donation of devices to 400.

“By providing access to these laptops, eLearning is not only equipping our libraries with devices; we are equipping our students and communities with the tools needed to succeed in an increasingly digital world,” he said.

The JLS, which has been operational for almost eight decades, provides free library service to the public and to schools islandwide through 109 satellite locations across the island.

JLS Director General, Maureen Thompson, said the devices will be distributed on a needs basis.

She highlighted that the St Mary library is high on the priority list and has already started to benefit from the new laptops.

Miss Thompson said, “This collaboration, along with the support from our parent ministry will be key in advancing the Jamaica Library Service transformation agenda, propelling us towards a more connected and innovative future not just for our libraries and institutions but for numerous communities and individuals whom we serve”.

The new devices will play a significant role in improving overall literacy, particularly digital literacy among Jamaicans.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith, noted that literacy is the foundation on which much learning is built.

“At present, we are averaging 74 per cent over the last three years in Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) English A and 77 per cent in City and Guilds, and we want to see those figures going upwards and today’s initiative will play its own part in ensuring that happens,” she noted,

In the meantime, Principal Director for Telecommunications in the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Kaydian Smith Newton, who represented portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, pointed out that the donation will further usher the public library system into a modernised future.

“The donation today from e-Learning Jamaica Limited allows our libraries to remain relevant, innovative, brave and to pivot in this 21st century world that we live in,” said Mrs. Smith Newton.

“We recognise that providing devices is not sufficient and that the provision of laptops does not end our work at this juncture. In fact, it’s just one step in a broader spectrum for us to enhance digital literacy and access throughout our nation,” she noted.

The donation celebrates the Ministry’s effort at increasing access to information and technology to Jamaicans islandwide, and the JLS and e-Learning Jamaica’s partnership towards achieving shared goals.