Eagle One likely to soar in Caymanas feature Loop Jamaica

Stakes-leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s United States-bred EAGLE ONE is down in class among overnight-allowance runners, closing Sunday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park after finishing fifth at long odds behind EXCESSIVE FORCE and stablemate MADELYN’S SUNSHINE in last Saturday’s Grade 2 Port Royal Sprint.

MADELYN’S SUNSHINE, also a US-bred, was the hot favourite to make all at six furlongs after clocking a quick 1:04.3 at five and a half furlongs on October 8. However, the filly was caught close home by back-to-form EXCESSIVE FORCE, who won by a length in 1:12.1.

EAGLE ONE, carrying 119lbs, almost level with EXCESSIVE FORCE, ran a big race into the straight, never worse than third/fourth behind MADELYN’S SUNSHINE being chased by DUKE.

A furlong out, EAGLE ONE appeared to have been marginally second before EXCESSIVE FORCE ran through to go in chase of MADELYN’S SUNSHINE.

EXCESSIVE FORCE won by a length, whereas MADELYN’S SUNSHINE was three and a quarter lengths clear of EL PROFESSOR, DUKE and EAGLE ONE, who needed a ruler to separate them in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Returning two classes lower with Robert Halledeen called in to ride three pounds overweight at 118lbs, DaCosta has shown his hand, indicating where stable confidence lies among the three runners going to post from the leading barn.

Fitzroy Glispie’s MONEY MONSTER is also down in class, but shares top weight 126lbs with LABAN, both having won at the level in June.

However, top weight leaves MONEY NOSTER and LABAN with too much to do against EAGLE ONE, a foreigner and middle-distance specialist who won in overnight allowance in January of this year, clocking 1:19.3 at six and a half furlongs, returning a month later to upset FATHER PATRICK in Grade at odds of 4-1 in the exact time.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Race 1 – 1100m

Last Lick (4)

Race 2 -1200m

Legal Opportunity (6)

Race 3 – 1000m Rd

Is That A Fact (4)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Sparklin Tradition (5)

Race 5 – 800m St

Okahumpka (9)

Race 6 -1400m

Silent Cat (1)

Race 7 – 1000m St

Just Move In (5)

Race 8 – 1500m

Fly Messenger Fly (8)

Race 9 – 1400m

Eagle One (2)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 3 – 1000m Rd

Is That A Fact (4)

Race 8 – 1500m

Fly Messenger Fly (8)

Race 9 – 1400m

Eagle One (2)