Eagle One to strike at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Stakes-leading trainer Jason DaCota’s EAGLE ONE gets a second bite of the cherry at six furlongs on Saturday at Caymanas Park after being caught by fellow American, back-to-form RACE CAR, on August 20 when both reported down in class among overnight allowance runners.

Though RACE CAR hadn’t raced in three months, Spencer Chung’s grey used his back class and sparkling exercise workout to repeat his 2020 victory over EAGLE ONE.

Sent off a hot 3-5 favourite and sharing topweight with RACE CAR, EAGLE ONE lost no marks in defeat, clearly second-best in the line-up which included three runners who he should have no problems dispatching – DEJAE’S BOY, GENERATIONAL and three-year-old EMPEROROFTHECATS.

DaCosta, who is hell bent on displacing three-time champion Anthony Nunes as the top stakes-earning trainer after narrowly losing last season, has assigned EAGLE ONE to heavyweight rider Philip Parchment, replacing champion jockey Anthony Thomas.

Parchment’s rousing stretch style suited EAGLE ONE in a three-quarter length victory over EL PROFESOR on January 8. Thomas, who will instead partner DaCosta’s expected pacesetter, SUPER DUPER, a speedy four-year-old filly whose job will be to chase EMPEROROFTHECATS off the lead.

In his loss to RACE CAR, EAGLE ONE was forced into the pace early on last to take on EMPEROROFTHECATS, allowing the grey to swoop down and attack midway the stretch run.

With SUPER DUPER to keep EMPEROROFTHECATS busy, EAGLE ONE should land the six-furlong sprint, which closes the 10-race card. First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1600mRusty (2)

Race 2 – 800m St Volatility (4)

Race 3 -1400mSix Avenue (8)

—-Race 4 – 1200mParty Princess (6)

Race 5 – 1000m StK. D. Rocket (9)

Race 6 -1000m StSupreme Star (6)

Race 7 – 1600mMorimoto (4)

Race 8 – 1200mFunometer (8)

Race 9 – 1000m StHa Gow Siu Mei (9)

Race 10 – 1200mEagle One (11)

BET OF THE DAY

