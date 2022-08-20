Eagle One to strike in Arthur Jones Memorial Cup Loop Jamaica

Leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s EAGLE ONE is effectively down two groups, getting a bye in the conditions of Saturday’s Arthur Jones Memorial Cup for overnight-allowance runners after beating open allowance/graded stakes company in February.

EAGLE ONE finished fourth, four lengths behind JORDON REIGN’S clocking 1:12.3 at six furlongs on July 16. JORDON REIGN’S returning to complete the hat-trick, posting 59.4 in last Saturday’s Reggae Trophy at five furlongs straight, suggests EAGLE ONE should be a shoo-in to frank the form.

United States-bred EAGLE ONE pressed stablemate LURE OF LUCY on the lead before JORDON REIGN’s ran through a furlong out.

EAGLE ONE’s main threat, RACE CAR and DEJAE’S BOY, are joint topweight with not enough races under their girths this season to outrun DaCosta’s charge. EAGLE ONE used 123lb to duel GO DEH GIRL and I’VE GOT MAGIC in the April 12 Saint Cecelia Trophy won by FURTHER AND BEYOND.

Meanwhile, EMPEROROFTHECATS, the lone three-year-old in the event, beat an average field to graduate to overnight allowance.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas is aboard EAGLE ONE in the Arthur Jones Memorial Cup. The feature event closes the 10-race card which runs off at noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1600mSecret Emperor (1)

Race 2 – 900m StDotlin (7)

Race 3 -1200mSan Siro (6)

—-Race 4 – 1500mRegal and Royal (4)

Race 5 – 1100mSpecial Counsel (3)

Race 6 -800m StOne Like It (5)

Race 7 – 1600mMagical Mood (10)

Race 8 – 1000m StHa Gow Siu Mei (5)

Race 9 – 1000m StLacrimae (3)

Race 10 – 1200mEagle One (8)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1100mSpecial Counsel (3)

Race 6 -800m StOne Like It (5)

Race 8 – 1000m StHa Gow Siu Mei (5)