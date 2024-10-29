Health ministry concern about disease spread now that storm has passed JRC suspends stewards over Tekapunt disqualification Jamaica Debt Collection Association hosts conference on November 27 Clarke announces resignation date as MP for North West St Andrew  Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands Guardiola confident Man City can avoid fourth straight loss
Local News

Early celebrations at the close of polls in St Andrew North West

23 November 2024
2-2: JLP wins two parliamentary by-elections, PNP two ‘parochials’

Caymanas Park gears up for first Thoroughbred Aftercare Raceday

Jamaica Rent– A-Car-Association explores emerging chinese vehicles

Harry Kane becomes fastest player to score 50 goals in the Bundesliga

Jamalco puts Beryl damage repairs at nearly $2 billion

'She can’t just walk back in': Gillings challenges Dalrymple-Philibert

Louis and Athanaze lead West Indies to narrow advantage on Day 1

Golding ties optimism to Aenon Town's sunny weather in by-election

15-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

7 hrs ago

Early celebrations in St Andrew North West

Jamaica Labour Party supporters in various sections of St Andrew North West Constituency have started to celebrate as Polling stations across the constituency have closed.

"The count no done yet but we no business we know who the winner is," one supporters seen ringing a bell in the Sherlock community.

She was part of the group of supporters who gathered at the Sherlock community centre.

 The supporters celebrated under the watchful eye of police officers.

Similar sentiments were shared in Pembroke Hall and Maverley.

"We are confident that the results will go  our way another supporter said.

Duane Smith the three term councillor for the Chancery Hall Division is going up against Independent candidate Karl Marshall, who was speaker of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.

The contest is being held to fill the seat left vacant by former MP Dr Nigel Clarke, who resigned at the end of last month to take up a deputy managing director position with the International Monetary Fund.

