Early celebrations at the close of polls in St Andrew North West

Jamaica Labour Party supporters in various sections of St Andrew North West Constituency have started to celebrate as Polling stations across the constituency have closed.

"The count no done yet but we no business we know who the winner is," one supporters seen ringing a bell in the Sherlock community.

She was part of the group of supporters who gathered at the Sherlock community centre.

The supporters celebrated under the watchful eye of police officers.

Similar sentiments were shared in Pembroke Hall and Maverley.

"We are confident that the results will go our way another supporter said.

Duane Smith the three term councillor for the Chancery Hall Division is going up against Independent candidate Karl Marshall, who was speaker of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.

The contest is being held to fill the seat left vacant by former MP Dr Nigel Clarke, who resigned at the end of last month to take up a deputy managing director position with the International Monetary Fund.