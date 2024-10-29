Early celebrations at the close of polls in St Andrew North West
2-2: JLP wins two parliamentary by-elections, PNP two ‘parochials’
Caymanas Park gears up for first Thoroughbred Aftercare Raceday
Jamaica Rent– A-Car-Association explores emerging chinese vehicles
Harry Kane becomes fastest player to score 50 goals in the Bundesliga
Jamalco puts Beryl damage repairs at nearly $2 billion
'She can’t just walk back in': Gillings challenges Dalrymple-Philibert
Louis and Athanaze lead West Indies to narrow advantage on Day 1
Golding ties optimism to Aenon Town's sunny weather in by-election
Early celebrations in St Andrew North West
Jamaica Labour Party supporters in various sections of St Andrew North West Constituency have started to celebrate as Polling stations across the constituency have closed.
"The count no done yet but we no business we know who the winner is," one supporters seen ringing a bell in the Sherlock community.
She was part of the group of supporters who gathered at the Sherlock community centre.
The supporters celebrated under the watchful eye of police officers.
Similar sentiments were shared in Pembroke Hall and Maverley.
"We are confident that the results will go our way another supporter said.
Duane Smith the three term councillor for the Chancery Hall Division is going up against Independent candidate Karl Marshall, who was speaker of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.
The contest is being held to fill the seat left vacant by former MP Dr Nigel Clarke, who resigned at the end of last month to take up a deputy managing director position with the International Monetary Fund.
