Early ‘Emancipation Day’ for four alleged criminals

Four of seven men who were charged with breaking into the business establishment of a police officer two years ago, were freed when they appeared in court on Friday.

Carl Brown, Kemo Jahdean, Josey Richards and Chevonne Orr experienced their “Emancipation Day” in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court when no evidence was offered in their cases.

No evidence was offered after the court was told that the witness didn’t want to cooperate, that the “status of the complainant” was uncertain, despite the case being two years old.

Senior Parish Judge Sanchia Burrell said if the prosecution is unable to get someone to give evidence on day one, they would not be able to do so in year two.

Before setting the men free, Burrell said had the other accused men known that “Emancipation Day would come early…”, that “today was Emancipation Day”, they would have attended court.

Two of the three other men listed in court are Damion Fairweather and Jevaun Brown. Warrants were issued for their arrest.

After informing the four men in court that they were free, Burrell told them: “You get weh! And you know you get weh!”

She said they were freed on a technicality, and that if she had to write the law, the outcome would have been different.

The men were arrested on an early morning in May 22 when the vehicle in which they were travelling was intercepted by the police following information that a business place on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew was being broken into.

Housebreaking implements listed as crowbar and hacksaw were found in the car, along with a security camera that had been stolen from the targeted premises.

The men who were reported wearing ski masks, were arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and possession of housebreaking implements.