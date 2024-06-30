Early Fourth of July celebrations light up US Embassy

Early Fourth of July celebrations light up US Embassy
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
United States Ambassador to Jamaica Nick Perry (left) and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett cut the ROK Kingston Hotel-created stars-and-stripes cake commemorating America’s Independence Day at a Fourth of July event hosted at the US Embassy last Wednesday. (Photos: Marlon Reid)

Eight days ahead of the actual celebratory event, United States Ambassador to Jamaica Nick Perry led a festive jazz-themed Independence Day soiree Wednesday evening on the grounds of his embassy’s Liguanea, St Andrew, compound. 

The 600-plus invite list was a veritable roll call of the island’s business titans, government officials, diplomats, and movers and shakers who gathered to ring in the Land of Uncle Sam’s 248th year of Declaration of Independence from Britain.

As cocktail-clad guests milled about the embassy’s expansive courtyard with libations in hand, sourced from margarita, wine, beer, and mixed cocktail watering holes, the midweek chatter ran from the State of (America’s) Union, to talking shop on the economic and social climate here on the island, as the zouave-uniformed Jamaica Military Band. 

Delivering the night’s welcome message, Ambassador Perry—the first Jamaica-born diplomat to serve in the top position—told the hundreds in attendance:

My team and I at the embassy are delighted to be at this post, spreading America’s message of freedom, democracy, and equality—principles that resonate deeply and are embedded not only in Americans, but are a big part of the Jamaican spirit.

“Our shared mottos—E Pluribus Unum and Out of Many, One People—as well as our shared histories are forged from resilience and determination, marked, by a commitment to creating a better future for all our people,” Perry added.

Ahead of ceremonial joint cake-cutting duties with Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, the US ambassador to Jamaica further noted that the Fourth of July celebration was not solely to mark America’s independence, “but the spirit of partnership and collaboration that defines our relationship with Jamaica, a strategic, regional partner whose continued and growing friendship we value and cherish.” 

Loop Lifestyle takes you inside the big to-do honouring the Stars and Stripes.  

