Early-morning visit reportedly finds ‘Joe’ packing a ‘tool’ at home Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old Lebert Linton, otherwise called ‘Joe’, a construction worker of Refuge district, Duncans, Trelawny, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an operation at his home on Wednesday, September 21.

Reports from the DuncanspPolice are that about 5:50 am, law enforcers, acting on information, went to a house that was occupied by Linton.

During a search of the premises, a homemade firearm loaded with four 9mm rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in a wardrobe.

Linton was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.