Early-morning visit reportedly finds ‘Joe’ packing a ‘tool’ at home Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Early-morning visit reportedly finds ‘Joe’ packing a ‘tool’ at home Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Appleton Estate Decades comes to Cayman Islands

Early-morning visit reportedly finds ‘Joe’ packing ‘tool’ at home

Reggae Boyz to arrive in USA on Saturday for Argentina match

Khlo? Kardashian offers first glimpse of baby son

Ann-Marie Vaz calls for CDF allocations to be increased to $54 million

Top cop: Every time the police and gunmen engage, the police must win

Colando Hutchinson moves on from VM to Sterling Asset Management

Thieves key on hack that leaves Hyundai, Kia cars vulnerable

20 injured as stampede breaks out for India-Australia cricket match

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open

Thursday Sep 22

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-two-year-old Lebert Linton, otherwise called ‘Joe’, a construction worker of Refuge district, Duncans, Trelawny, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an operation at his home on Wednesday, September 21.

Reports from the DuncanspPolice are that about 5:50 am, law enforcers, acting on information, went to a house that was occupied by Linton.

During a search of the premises, a homemade firearm loaded with four 9mm rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in a wardrobe.

Linton was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Appleton Estate Decades comes to Cayman Islands

Jamaica News

Early-morning visit reportedly finds ‘Joe’ packing ‘tool’ at home

Sport

Reggae Boyz to arrive in USA on Saturday for Argentina match

More From

Entertainment

UWI masters student quits studies to pursue dancehall career

His stage name alone generates extreme intrigue and curiosity, but even more so are his background and some major decisions he has made on his obviously very purposeful musical journey.
‘Gramma Zo

Jamaica News

See also

How a mom helped her sons develop a love for reading

Among the champions in the 2021 National Reading Competition is a duo from the Clarendon Parish Library Network, who share more than just a love for reading.
Fellow contestants may have noticed tha

Sport

Briana Williams joins Titans International Track Club in Kingston

After being under the care of mentor and coach Ato Boldon for 10 years in the USA, Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Briana Williams will join Titans International Track Club in Kingston.
The 20-year-o

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Evacuate cays and banks immediately — Met Service

Severe weather alert remains in effect for island

Jamaica News

Survivor of mass shooting at football match tells how he escaped

A St Catherine man is continuing to count his luck after he and his friends survived Sunday’s horrifying mass shooting incident at the Best Dressed Chicken sports complex in Spring Village near Old Ha

Jamaica News

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship prog

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols