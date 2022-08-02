Early Wray & Nephew LTO buyer inspired to start a collection Loop Jamaica

Among the first to get his hands on the Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum “Parish Collection”, Duncan Chisholm is inspired to start his collection.

Chisholm seized the opportunity at the official unveiling of the Jamaica 60-inspired limited-time offer product at the Jamaica Rum Festival held recently at The Aqueduct in St James on June 25.

The guest-house manager made it his mission to secure two bottles: St Elizabeth and St James, from the 14-bottle collection.

Originally from St Elizabeth, the 29-year-old knew he had to have the design ascribed to his birth parish, and since he currently resides in St James, Chisholm also bought the limited time offer (LTO) bottle for the parish he made his second home.

“When I went to make my purchase, I originally wanted the full collection but all but two parishes were available at the time, so I bought the two most important ones to me, but I’m still looking forward to collecting all 14,” Chisholm explained.

With his eyes set on the full suite of parishes, Chisholm shared his plans to keep his LTO purchases as the beginning of his rum collection “I’ll keep it and probably make it proof to 75% or something,” he added.

As a businessman, Chisholm praised the J Wray & Nephew Ltd initiative to mark Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee with a capsule rum, “It’s a good homage towards it so yes, it was a good idea,” he remarked.

Now available in stores island-wide, the ‘Parish Collection’ is a commemorative, limited edition Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum.

The collection is part of activities undertaken by the company to mark Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence.

In the bottle, is a 70% alcohol by volume liquid that is flavourful, full of character and has a natural fruity aroma with overtones of molasses.

Another distinguishing feature of the ‘Parish Collection’ is the commemorative packaging featuring labels that pay homage to the fourteen parishes of Jamaica, each showcasing a specific landmark from each parish.

Pictured on the St Elizabeth bottle is the famed Holland Bamboo. The full “Parish Collection” is now available in stores island-wide, while stocks last.

Celebrate Fi Wi Culture this independence by adding a bottle of Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum “Parish Collection” to your personal collection.