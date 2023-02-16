Earthquake and aftershock two minutes apart off Antigua Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two earthquakes struck off Antigua and Barbuda this morning, February 16, 2023.

The two came two minutes apart in the wee hours of today, according to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre. The first earthquake was a 3.8 magnitude followed by an aftershock of 3.5.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-16 03:35 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.50N

Longitude: 60.82W

Depth: 1 km

NEARBY CITIES:

St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 122 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 160 km, NE

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 213 km, E

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-16 03:33 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.69N

Longitude: 60.67W

Depth: 14 km

NEARBY CITIES:

St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 146 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 186 km, NE

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 233 km, ENE

*distance and direction to epicentre

NewsAmericasNow.com