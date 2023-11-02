Earthquake caused significant damage to FID building Loop Jamaica

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) is advising the public that the October 30, 2023 earthquake has caused significant damage to the main building from which it operates.

The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that the building is unsafe for occupancy. It will remain unoccupied until the necessary repairs are completed.

As a result, our operations have been negatively affected resulting in a reduced operational capacity during this period. A number of options are being employed to facilitate staff who have been displaced from their workstations in the main building.

The safety and well-being of our employees, stakeholders, and partners are our top priority. We are currently working diligently to assess the full extent of the damage, conduct necessary repairs, and restore our operations to full capacity as swiftly as possible.

Unfortunately, natural disasters such as earthquakes are beyond our control, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our valued customers, partners, and other stakeholders during this challenging time.

Everything is being done to minimize disruptions. Our dedicated team along with the relevant agencies are committed to the resumption of normalcy as quickly and efficiently as possible.

We will provide updates on the progress and notify everyone once our operations are fully restored. For any urgent inquiries or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us via 876-928-5141-8 or