Earthquake felt in Corporate and other areas, social media users react

Scores of Jamaicans have taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following reports of another earthquake being felt in sections of Jamaica.

Shouts of mercy, Lawd, could be heard in sections of Pembroke Hall on Friday morning, as a few people reacted in shock as tremors could be felt for a few seconds.

The earthquake, which was reportedly felt in sections of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Mary, was felt about 8:02am.

“Did you feel that,” one user in Portmore asked on X.

“Hell of an earthquake,” another commented as they await the official report from the Earthquake Unit in Jamaica.

“My mom dramatic enuh. Answered the phone and thought something bad happened, only to learn Jamaica just got hit by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake. Y’all gon be alright,” another user commented.

Did you feel it?

Officials from the Jamaica Constabulary Force also joined in the conversation.

Jamaica Constabulary Force

Remember to drop, cover and hold! #Earthquake

More details will be provided on the development later.