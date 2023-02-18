Earthquake off Venezuela and Trinidad on Carnival weekend Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
Another over-4.0 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Caribbean region.
This time, the earthquake measured 4.3 at a depth of 96 km.
Today’s quake came less than 24 hours after a 4.7 earthquake at a depth of 10km struck in the Northern Caribbean off St Kitts.
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-18 01:23 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.3
LOCATION:
Latitude: 11.06N
Longitude: 62.44W
Depth: 96 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Car?pano, Venezuela, 97 km, NE
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 112 km, NW
St. George’s, Grenada, 134 km, SW
*distance and direction to epicentre
If you felt this earthquake, please tell the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI – SRC) at https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.
