Earthquake off Venezuela and Trinidad on Carnival weekend Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Earthquake off Venezuela and Trinidad on Carnival weekend Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Another over-4.0 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Caribbean region.

This time, the earthquake measured 4.3 at a depth of 96 km.

Today’s quake came less than 24 hours after a 4.7 earthquake at a depth of 10km struck in the Northern Caribbean off St Kitts.

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-18 01:23 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.3

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.06N

Longitude: 62.44W

Depth: 96 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Car?pano, Venezuela, 97 km, NE

See also

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 112 km, NW

St. George’s, Grenada, 134 km, SW

*distance and direction to epicentre

If you felt this earthquake, please tell the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI – SRC) at https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols