Earthquake recorded near three Caribbean islands Loop Barbados

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported in the vicinity of St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said the quake occurred at 8:38 pm local time, last night, January 21, 2023, at a depth of 45 kilometres.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

61 km NE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.62 km NW of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.160 km, NW of Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe.