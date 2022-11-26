Earthquake reported near Antigua and Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

Source: Loops News

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded northeast of Antigua and Barbuda this morning.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 9:48 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:

117 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

172 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

200 km ENE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

DATE AND TIME:2022-11-25 09:48 am (Local Time)2022-11-25 13:48 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:4.3

LOCATION:Latitude: 17.69NLongitude: 60.97WDepth: 10 km

