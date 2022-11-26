Earthquake reported near Antigua and Barbuda

Graphic shows large earthquake logo over broken earth and Richter scale reading
Source: Loops News
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded northeast of Antigua and Barbuda this morning.
The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) said it occurred around 9:48 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometres.
According to the Automatic Earthquake Location from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck:
117 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
172 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe
200 km ENE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:2022-11-25 09:48 am (Local Time)2022-11-25 13:48 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:4.3
LOCATION:Latitude: 17.69NLongitude: 60.97WDepth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:117 km NE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda172 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe200 km ENE of Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
DISCLAIMER: this event HAS been reviewed by an analyst.
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP