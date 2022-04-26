East Portland MP responds to challenges facing some constituents | Loop Jamaica

East Portland MP Ann-Marie Vaz has consulted with Education Minister Fayval Williams and other stakeholders after receiving a letter of complaint from the principal of Happy Grove High School about the lack of public transportation affecting students since January.

Some students are said to be having difficulty getting to and from school as transport operators withdraw their services due to work on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

During discussions on Monday, Williams has reportedly committed to finding a solution to the issue.

Vaz said she’s taking the issue seriously as face-to-face learning has already been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The East Portland MP reiterated that the government takes seriously any issue that may affect “our children’s education” and is exercising its best efforts to find a solution to the reported challenge faced by stakeholders at Happy Grove High.

Vaz has also raised with various stakeholders the reported issue of a dust nuisance and poor road conditions that some residents and transportation operators are experiencing.

She said stakeholders have committed to intensify efforts to find additional solutions to the issues raised.

“I am making the necessary earnest representation with the hope that any intervention which may bring some interim relief to residents, including students and other stakeholders, may be arranged as soon as possible,” Vaz said. “I am convinced that it should not be beyond us to pursue this key and long-awaited development project with the least possible inconvenience to my constituents.”