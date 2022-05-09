Eastern Schools get Chromebooks via St Thomas Renaissance Foundation | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Eastern Schools get Chromebooks via St Thomas Renaissance Foundation | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Eastern Schools get Chromebooks via St Thomas Renaissance Foundation

9-y-o girl dies from COVID; 166 new cases, 18.5% positivity rate

Digicel Business (re)introduces Joy Clark

Deadly nightclub bust-up: Two shot, one fatally

Keith Duncan and Donna Duncan-Scott honoured by AFJ

Meet Loop Little Writers Hanna, Gianna, Stephen, Zwaditu, and Joshuah

Hope restored for two hard working mothers

UWI and Canada’s University of Waterloo to facilitate student exchange

Body of newborn baby found in downtown Kingston

High schoolers impacting the lives of children through reading

Monday May 09

29?C
Our Endz
Loop News

12 minutes ago – Updated

Beneficiaries of the devices include Yallahs High, Paul Bogle High, Seaforth High, Robert Lightbourne High, Morant Bay High and St Thomas Technical from St Thomas. Happy Grove in Portland.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Thomas Renaissance Foundation delivered over 700 Chromebooks, valued at over $27 million, to eight secondary schools during a handover ceremony at the St Thomas Technical High School last Friday.

The recent donation is the first of 1,100 devices that the foundation received from technology giants Google. Six institutions in St Thomas and one from Kingston and Portland received the devices.

Beneficiaries of the devices include Yallahs High, Paul Bogle High, Seaforth High, Robert Lightbourne High, Morant Bay High and St Thomas Technical from St Thomas. Happy Grove in Portland and Kingston Technical High in Kingston also received Chromebooks.

Except for Kingston Technical, all the institutions received 100 Chromebooks.

According to the President of the St Thomas Renaissance Foundation, Professor Malton Edwards, the donation forms part of the early stages of a movement aimed at elevating the status of St Thomas.

“There are a lot of big ideas that we have. They are not impossible, but we know they are going to take a whole lot of effort. It’s not going to happen just by the foundation, it’s going to have to be the effort by the entire St Thomas, ” Edwards said.

Camille Stewart, who works at Google facilitated the donations. According to Edwards, her father, Sylvester Stewart and her mother, Madge Lawrence-Stewart were math and science teachers at St Thomas Technical High.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, said the donation will assist the effort to provide Jamaican students with laptops and internet connectivity.

“Of course, not every one of the students has devices. Not everyone has connectivity. So those are the things that we will continue to work on, but we are glad for this donation,” Williams said.

Williams noted that students across the island access the Google Learning Management System, which has connected them with teachers virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting principal at St Thomas Technical High School Ricardo Morgan believes the devices will assist the students.

“Several students don’t have devices. That’s one of the biggest challenges that we have had here. I know PATH would have made laptops and tablets available to some students, but in the main, we still have several students without devices, and this will certainly help them to study, but also in terms of their exam preparations, SBA and classwork.”

Member of Parliament for Eastern St Thomas, Dr Michelle Charles, encouraged the students to use the devices wisely. Several of the institutions that received the donations are within her constituency.

Related Articles

Our Endz

October 11, 2021 03:56 PM

Recent Articles

Our Endz

Eastern Schools get Chromebooks via St Thomas Renaissance Foundation

Coronavirus

9-y-o girl dies from COVID; 166 new cases, 18.5% positivity rate

Business

Digicel Business (re)introduces Joy Clark

More From

Sport

See also

Thompson-Herah wins 200m at Jubilee series in Kingston

Oblique Seville clocked a new personal best of 10.00 seconds to take the men’s 100m

Jamaica News

Terrelonge takes issue with so much foreign cuisines at hotels

Bats for local foods to dominate the tourism offering

Jamaica News

Two teen girls go missing on same day in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew

The police have activated Ananda Alerts for two teenagers from different communities in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, both of whom have been missing since Saturday, May 7.
Missing are Talitha Montgom

Jamaica News

Body of newborn baby found in downtown Kingston

The body of a newborn baby was on Monday found in a garbage bin on Temple Lane in downtown Kingston.
The baby’s body was reportedly in a bag in the garbage bin. It was reportedly discovered by

Sport

Jamaican high schools dominate East Coast International meet

Bryan Levell and Brianna Lyston win 100m titles

Lifestyle

8 things Jamaican mothers say and do

More than 50 countries worldwide, including Jamaica, are celebrating Mother’s Day today, May 8.
In honour of the Jamaican mom, here are eight things that only she would say or do. As it t

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols