Eastern Schools get Chromebooks via St Thomas Renaissance Foundation | Loop Jamaica

The St Thomas Renaissance Foundation delivered over 700 Chromebooks, valued at over $27 million, to eight secondary schools during a handover ceremony at the St Thomas Technical High School last Friday.

The recent donation is the first of 1,100 devices that the foundation received from technology giants Google. Six institutions in St Thomas and one from Kingston and Portland received the devices.

Beneficiaries of the devices include Yallahs High, Paul Bogle High, Seaforth High, Robert Lightbourne High, Morant Bay High and St Thomas Technical from St Thomas. Happy Grove in Portland and Kingston Technical High in Kingston also received Chromebooks.

Except for Kingston Technical, all the institutions received 100 Chromebooks.

According to the President of the St Thomas Renaissance Foundation, Professor Malton Edwards, the donation forms part of the early stages of a movement aimed at elevating the status of St Thomas.

“There are a lot of big ideas that we have. They are not impossible, but we know they are going to take a whole lot of effort. It’s not going to happen just by the foundation, it’s going to have to be the effort by the entire St Thomas, ” Edwards said.

Camille Stewart, who works at Google facilitated the donations. According to Edwards, her father, Sylvester Stewart and her mother, Madge Lawrence-Stewart were math and science teachers at St Thomas Technical High.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, said the donation will assist the effort to provide Jamaican students with laptops and internet connectivity.

“Of course, not every one of the students has devices. Not everyone has connectivity. So those are the things that we will continue to work on, but we are glad for this donation,” Williams said.

Williams noted that students across the island access the Google Learning Management System, which has connected them with teachers virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting principal at St Thomas Technical High School Ricardo Morgan believes the devices will assist the students.

“Several students don’t have devices. That’s one of the biggest challenges that we have had here. I know PATH would have made laptops and tablets available to some students, but in the main, we still have several students without devices, and this will certainly help them to study, but also in terms of their exam preparations, SBA and classwork.”

Member of Parliament for Eastern St Thomas, Dr Michelle Charles, encouraged the students to use the devices wisely. Several of the institutions that received the donations are within her constituency.