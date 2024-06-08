Easy As A. B. C. strikes again, takes Liu Chie Poo Trophy Loop Jamaica

United States-bred four-year-old colt EASY AS A. B. C. completed back-to-back wins at Caymanas Park on Saturday, showing the form his handlers had hoped for entering last year’s Mouttet Mile in which he had finished down the track for a third straight race.

Improved significantly after a strong victory on May 11 at seven furlongs, EASY AS A. B. C. was sent off at 3-1 among overnight-allowance for the Liu Chie Poo Trophy at seven and a half furlongs. Stalking rivals from sixth down the backstretch, EASY AS A. B. C pounced three wide off the home turn, overpowering NEO STAR and rail-running STOMP THE RHYTHM.

DIGITAL ONE, also an American and 4-5 favourite, disappointed for a second consecutive race as a three-year-old after starting her local career with a hat-trick against two-year-olds last season.

Caught in a speed duel with NEO STAR, DIGITAL ONE fell back three furlongs out while EASY AS A. B. C. made his bid wide with Roderick DaCosta.

Travelling smoothest off the home turn, EASY AS A. B. C quickly collared the leaders a furlong and a half out to win going away by four and a half lengths ahead of STOMP THE RHYTHM and DIGITAL ONE.

POWER FROM ABOVE earlier won the nine-furlong Valbert Marlowe Memorial Cup for non-winners of four races with title-chasing Raddesh Roman, closing fast in the stretch run for a convincing win.

Roman remains 12 behind leader Tevin Foster in their battle atop the riders’ standings, denied a second winner in the closing event astride 5-2 chance MILLINIUM STAR, beaten a nose at the wire by champion jockey Lewis aboard 44-1 stunner ANOTHER WAVE.

Steven Todd saddled two winners, FIRST OFFENSE awarded the event in the stewards’ room at odds of 15-1 after AFFAIR’s disqualification, followed by three-year-old SHE’S THAT GIRL making all with Foster in the eighth at six furlongs, at odds of 5-2, to remain unbeaten in two starts.