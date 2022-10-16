Easy does it for Oneofakind in Caymanas Park feature event Loop Jamaica

ONEOFAKIND easily put away BIG BIG DADDY to land Sunday’s Caymanas Park feature, the Errol ‘Big Sub’ Subratie Memorial at a mile for overnight-allowance runners.

The out-of-class 1-9 favourite broke sharply, chasing SIR JOHN and BIG BIG DADDY before grabbing the lead coming off the home stretch under Reyan Lewis.

ONEOFAKIND clocked 1:39.3 to close the late double for champion trainer Anthony Nunes, whose GOLDEN WATTLE won the previous race at five furlongs straight.

Jason DaCosta, who started the weekend $6 million in stakes ahead of Nunes, landed the $1.5m BGLC/TOBA Heroes Spring for two-year-olds with speedster MAMMA MIA, who made all to clock 1:01.0 at five furlongs round on debut.

MAMMA MIA beat Richard Azan’s grey colt, MOJITO, who missed the break but closed strongly in the stretch run to get within four and a half lengths of the filly.

Anthony Thomas, who rode 2-5 favourite MAMMA MIA, earlier landed the second event astride 6-1 chance ULTIMATUM, taking his tally to 78 winners, two off leading rider Dane Dawkins.

The three-day Heroes holiday weekend carnival concludes on Monday with a nine-race card.