Economic growth cannot happen with very high interest rates – Hill

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, is urging local commercial banks to lower their interest rates, noting that economic growth is hindered by very high interest rates.

"It's in the banks' interest, it's in ordinary Jamaicans' interest, it's in (the) businesses' interest that the banks' lending rates come down as quickly as they can," said Hill at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing.

"And there is a reason why I am asking for it, apart from the fact that I understand how this thing works, since I've had to deal with it for many, many years. Economic growth cannot happen with very high interest rates," the minister stated.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has reduced its benchmark policy rate four times consecutively, but commercial banks have yet to follow suit.

This has prompted several business groups to call for reduced interest rates, ensuring benefits are passed on to both businesses and consumers.

At a recent meeting of Parliament's Economy and Production Committee, BOJ Governor Richard Byles suggested that legislative action may be necessary to address the banks' non-compliance.

Hill noted on Wednesday that the BOJ has lowered its policy rate from seven per cent to 6.25 per cent, and further to six per cent in December of last year.

He argued that, "Now that's a great deal of reduction in interest rates over a very short period of time, but certainly long enough for banks to respond."

Hill emphasised that many Jamaicans are questioning the delay in compliance, citing concerns from business owners who borrow large sums.

"Everywhere I go, they (persons) are saying, 'Why the banks can't cut interest rates?' The business people who have to borrow big money say, 'Why the banks can't cut interest rates because the central bank has been cutting interest rates'," Hill indicated.

He said inflation is within the BOJ's target range of four to six per cent, yet persons are of the view that the banks' interest rates remain high.

"I am encouraging the banks to respond to those reduction in interest rates that the central bank has done and effected with such regularity," Hill urged.

"We need to make sure that the banks understand that, and that people need to see that," the minister stated.