Education minister looking at placing AC units in classrooms Loop Jamaica

Education Minister Fayval Williams on Monday toured several schools in the Corporate Area as students began the new school year. She promised to improve infrastructure in response to global warming.

Williams informed reporters that the schools she visited were well-prepared for reopening, adding that the ministry is considering upgrading various institutions by installing air conditioning units in classrooms.

She acknowledged that countries worldwide are experiencing warmer temperatures, including Jamaica. Williams pointed out that school infrastructure needs improvement, as the buildings were not designed with adequate ventilation.

“We haven’t gotten used to air-conditioned classrooms yet, but we’ve reached a point where not only fans but also air conditioning units should be present,” she stated.

The minister began her tour at Half-Way Tree Transportation Centre, where she greeted students as they arrived from around 6 am.

“It’s Monday morning, it’s the biggest thing happening in Jamaica right now, and we understand the value and importance of education,” she said enthusiastically.

The touring party visited Mountain View Primary and Infant School, where parents and students participated in first-day devotion activities. Williams and her team also went to Hope Valley Experimental School and reported a good start to the year.

During an unscheduled stop at Windward Road Primary School, which welcomed Grade six students for the first day, Williams confirmed their readiness for the new school year.

The minister expressed encouragement from her tour of Corporate Area schools and anticipated full school openings by next week. She plans to follow up with schools throughout the year to address any emerging issues.